Stephanie Joosten will not stay Quiet in Soulstice!

You will not feel ashamed of your words & deeds for enjoying this performance by Stephanie Joosten, best known for portraying Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V. Because unlike in MGSV she will be lending her voice, rather than her visage as she portrays the siblings Briar and Lute in Reply Game Studios’ upcoming action title Soulstice.
In this dark medieval world, powerful warriors can be created by merging two souls, these beings are known as Chimeras and sisters Briar and Lute are one of these hybrids. Tasked to investigate paranormal events in remains of Ilden, they will find themselves on an adventure that will reveal the dark truth of their creation as well as pushing back against the Spawn of Chaos which seeks to cross the Veil and invade the human world.
At Gamescom the team debuted a new trailer as well as a demo which can be downloaded on Steam. The short slice will let you get a hold of Briar’s weapon of choice, the Ashen Vindicator and end with a skirmish with Arrowhead (who may or may not have given me a hard time during a hands-on preview). Crush all those who oppose you stylishly or limp your way to victory…how you’ll fair will be based solely on your skills. Soulstice will challenge all comers September 20th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Soulstice – PC Demo Trailer – Future Games Show Gamescom 2022:
