Sonic Frontiers ending theme revealed!

Sonic’s next big adventure is set to take place on Starfall Island and we’ve seen plenty of clips showing the game well ahead of the game’s November 8th release date. Today SEGA revealed what you’ll be audibly treated to when the adventure comes to an end and the credits begin to roll.
“Vandalize” by the band ONE OK ROCK will get the honor of playing players off at journey’s end. The Japanese Rock Band which formed in 2005 adds this accolade to the many they have garnered in the nearly two decades they have been active. These achievements include touring with the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins and Ed Sheeran, collaborating with Avril Lavigne, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, Kiiara, and even being the subject of a documentary titled Flip A Coin on Netflix. This won’t be the first time the band contributed an original song for a media project as they provided the song Renegades for the film Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (co-written with Ed Sheeran…of all people).
Sonic Frontiers will be the first original Sonic title since the Blue Blur garnered massive success on the silver screen. Set in an open world environment, Sonic has to recover the missing Chaos Emeralds and discover the mysteries behind the lost civilization that used to reside in Starfall Island. Players can take on the title in any way they want due to the open ended nature of the title, however at the end, they will all be treated to the sound of ONE OK ROCK.
Sonic Frontiers will be available on November 8th worldwide on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.