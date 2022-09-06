Temtem leaves early access after 2 years and arrives on PC and consoles

Not just a creature-collection sim, the MMORPG from Spain based studio Crema and published by Humble Games finally leaves early access on PC and PlayStation 5 to see a wide release that include the Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch. Go solo or party up with other human players, take on the role of a rookie Temtem Tamer, traverse the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, capture and train the Temtem native to those regions and battle others to become the greatest Temtem tamer ever!
While Temtem is about the creatures, the game also lets you be the best you. Dress your trainer how you like, buy and decorate a home at Atoll Row. Complete quests or visit the premium store to secure more cosmetics to make the most unique Temtem trainer around.
Capturing all 164 Temtem and stopping Clan Belsoto’s plans won’t be the end of your Temtem experience. Partake in the seasonal quests to level up your Tamer Pass to earn free rewards. Visit the Tamer’s Paradise will be opened to players who have completed the main quest and partake in endgame activities. Since it’s an MMO perhaps there might even be more species of Temtem waiting to be discovered!
Temtem 1.0 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.
Temtem – 1.0 Launch Trailer | Humble Games:
Temtem is a massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure. Journey across the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your house, join a friend’s adventure, or explore the dynamic online world.