A new Sonic Frontiers trailer debuts at TGS

The hits don’t stop from SEGA at TGS, fresh off the numerous reveals from subsidiary RGG Studio, Sonic Team steps up to continue to keep jaws on the ground. Featuring the song “Vandalize” from ONE OK ROCK, we see the Blue Blur traverse through Starfall Island to uncover the mystery of this new location and find the stolen Chaos Emeralds.
Recovering those precious gems won’t be easy as they seemingly are powering towering enemies that are likely to swap Sonic like a fly. However it’ll be worth it to collect them all as you’ll be able to transform into Super Sonic and turn the tides on your foes. Explore a new open world in Sonic Frontiers when it launches on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on November 8th.
Sonic Frontiers – TGS Trailer:
Today, at Tokyo Game Show, SEGA revealed a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers, providing a new look at the game’s high-speed action and exhilarating combat. The new trailer also features the newest song from Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK, “Vandalize,” which was recently announced as the official ending theme song for Sonic Frontiers. You can check out the trailer here.
Sonic Frontiers will launch starting at $59.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and PC on November 8. To pre-order Sonic Frontiers today, please visit: https://frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com..