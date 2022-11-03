Check out some scenes of Sonic taking on colossal foes in this new Sonic Frontiers trailer

With the blue blur’s “open zone” adventure rapidly approaching (next Tuesday, November 8th), Sega has dropped off a fresh new Showdown trailer showing off Sonic taking on some oversized enemies.
These giant foes, which seem to share some similarities with the epic sized beasts in Sony’s Shadow the the Colossus, are still no match for Sonic and friends as you can see in the new video below.
Stay tuned for more as the big release date approaches next week.
Sonic Frontiers – Showdown Trailer:
