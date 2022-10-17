SEGA reveals a comic that will set up the events leading up to Sonic Frontiers

We saw what Sonic can do combat-wise in Sonic Frontiers yesterday, and now SEGA revealed a cover for a comic that sets up the events of the game. In a 2 part comic book titled Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence, we’ll learn why Sonic, Amy, Tails, and even Dr. Eggman are searching for the Chaos Emeralds in this new locale. The creative team was revealed in a follow-up post in the Twitter thread that saw the cover reveal.
Long time Sonic comics writer Ian Flynn will be handling the story, Evan Stanley is on pencils/lettering duties and Heather Breckel is the colorist for the mini-series. In addition to the comic book, SEGA also revealed that there will be an animated prologue as well. No details of when the comic or the animation will be released have been revealed, but it should be coming out relatively soon as the title is set for an early November release.
Sonic Frontiers will launch starting at $59.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 8th.