Nintendo infographic shows all the games from latest Direct

If you watched this week’s Nintendo Direct, you’ll know that there were a lot of games announced. But a tweet today from Nintendo really underscored how many games they crammed into those 46 minutes when they put them all in one nice-looking graphic:
In fact, that image may actually undercount the number of games, since they included the Switch Online logo in place of all the games coming to that service, including GoldenEye 007 and the first three Mario Party games. All told, the Direct mentioned more than 50 games coming to the Switch over the coming year-plus.
If you want to go back relive the unveiling of Tears of the Kingdom, you can watch the Direct in its entirety on YouTube!