Major Street Fighter 6 updates and character reveals

Over the course of the last two days, Capcom has revealed some major details of the upcoming installment of its famed fighting game franchise Street Fighter 6. During Capcom’s Tokyo Game show online program, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama revealed 3 key features of the game: Battle Hub, Extreme Battles, and World Tour. In the same conference, we got dates for a closed Beta in October. The presentation ended with the reveal of four fan-favorite characters being introduced to the line-up. The next day on Twitter Capcom dropped the whole list of characters you will be able to use in World Tour.
The trailer begins with the reveal of Ken Masters returning to the game. He is joined by Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka. Today on Twitter Capcom revealed the base roster of playable characters for SF6. They Include:
World Tour mode brings a new open world aspect to the Street Fighter franchise. You first meet Luke, who will be your guide through this experience. You will be able to customize your avatars and give your character some personal flare. You will be able to interact with notable fighters from the game called Masters and increase your stats for your custom fighter. You will be able to interact with NPCs in the world and fight them. A new wrinkle for the single-player is a new mode called Extreme Battle mode. It takes your standard arcade battle and adds stage hazards as well as unique rules for winning conditions.
Street Fighter’s lobby area “The Battle Hub” is unlocked after creating your avatar. You will be able to prove your worth online with Ranked and casual battles in an arcade setting, letting you beat your friend Julio or relive some of your favorite childhood arcade memories. You can also play some Street Fighter 2 while waiting in between for your next match.
The Street Fighter 6 closed beta test will be from October 7th through October 10th and will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will feature cross-play across all current platforms. You can sign up for the closed beta test here on the Official Street Fighter 6 website. Playable modes in the beta include casual matches, ranked matches, open tournaments, and more. The beta will also include the character creation suite, allowing players to create their own avatars for use in the Battle Hub. You will also have the opportunity to try out some classic Capcom Arcade games. The 8 characters available during the Beta are:
Street Fighter 6 is expected to release sometime in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Series X/S, and PC. The game will be cross-platform and fighting games fans like myself are very excited.
