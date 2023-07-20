Nintendo eShop Update: Pikmin 4, Oaken, Frank and Drake

It’s been a quiet few weeks in the eShop following the crazy highlights of June, but this week’s update remedies that, as Pikmin 4 arrives on the Switch tomorrow. We saw just a few weeks ago how well the first two games of the series still hold up today, and the demo for Pikmin 4 makes it seem like this newest game will continue on the series’ tradition of making real-time strategy cute and accessible — especially since this time around you’re accompanied by Rescue Pup Oatchi.

There are plenty of other games in this week’s eShop update, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.