Nintendo eShop Update: Pikmin 4, Oaken, Frank and Drake

It’s been a quiet few weeks in the eShop following the crazy highlights of June, but this week’s update remedies that, as Pikmin 4 arrives on the Switch tomorrow. We saw just a few weeks ago how well the first two games of the series still hold up today, and the demo for Pikmin 4 makes it seem like this newest game will continue on the series’ tradition of making real-time strategy cute and accessible — especially since this time around you’re accompanied by Rescue Pup Oatchi.
There are plenty of other games in this week’s eShop update, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 4 – Meet Pikmin: small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and overpower your enemies with during your grand mission as the Rescue Corps’ newest recruit! Use your loyal squad’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore a mysterious planet in search of your crew and treasures to fix the Rescue Corps’ ship, the S.S. Shepherd. Don’t worry, the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi can help to get the job done while you lead the charge on this expedition. With the Pikmin and a powerful pup at your side, no challenge is too big! The Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21.
Pre-orders:
- EA SPORTS FC 24 – Heralding a new era for the world’s game, EA SPORTS FC 24 features PlayStyles optimized by Opta and a revolutionized Frostbite Engine powering the most true-to-football experience ever. Partake in the full Ultimate Team experience, which welcomes women’s footballers to the pitch, or hit the field in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL – now all headed to the Nintendo Switch system. EA SPORTS FC 24 is available on Sept. 29. Pre-order today!
Nintendo Mobile:
- Forge an Alliance With Alear: Dragon Youth in the Fire Emblem Heroes Game – The Fire Emblem Heroes game for smart devices is adding additional Heroes from the Fire Emblem Engage game! Alcryst: Tender Archer and others appear in a New Heroes summoning event. To celebrate, summoners can get a 5★ Hero gift just for logging in. Starting July 18 at 12 a.m. PT, you can make 5★ Hero Alear: Dragon Youth your ally! Open the game during the event period and check your in-game Present List to enlist him. Please check the game for the entire event schedule. For more information about the Fire Emblem Heroes game*, visit the official site: https://fire-emblem-heroes.com/en/.
- Pikmin Bloom Adds New Missions To Celebrate Pikmin 4! – Celebrate the launch of the Pikmin 4 game for the Nintendo Switch system with the Pikmin Bloom app for smart devices! You can get the new Pikmin 4 Spaceship Decor Pikmin in the Pikmin Bloom app by playing and completing the new event challenge starting from July 21 at 12 a.m. until Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The Pikmin Bloom app* is available to download for free on smart devices! For more information about the Pikmin Bloom app, visit the official site: https://pikminbloom.com/en/. Remember to be alert at all times and stay aware of your surroundings when playing.
Activities:
- Earn Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Pikmin 4 – Your chance to earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points** on the digital version of the Pikmin 4 game is ending soon! That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next purchase on an eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too! Hurry, this offer ends July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out My Nintendo.
- Soak Up Some Sun This Summer With Pikmin Pizzaz! – Enter the My Nintendo Pikmin Piknik Sweepstakes*** now for a chance to win a plucky picnic-themed prize package perfect for a leisurely afternoon outdoors with food, friends and Pikmin! To learn more, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3de9f46446caceb4.
- Fire Emblem Engage Character Button Pins Are Back in Stock! – The Fire Emblem Engage Character Button pin set is back in stock! This My Nintendo physical reward includes 16 button pins featuring several iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem games, along with new characters from the Fire Emblem Engage game. My Nintendo members can redeem 700 Platinum Points**** to get it.
- My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sweepstakes – The My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sweepstakes***** ends July 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Enter now for a chance to win a legendary prize package, which includes a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Crystal Master Sword Statue; a SanDisk 1TB microSD Card; a PowerA The Legend of Zelda Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Sworn Protector; a Game Traveler Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom travel case for Nintendo Switch; and an authoritative The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide – Collector’s Edition from Piggyback, the all-encompassing guide featuring stunning, annotated maps. For more information, please visit: https://my.nintendo.com/news/05dc9e0e181fcf07.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games Publisher Sale – Keep cool this summer with up to 85% off some of your favorite Warner Bros. Games! This sale ends July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the games on sale, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
- SQUARE ENIX Summer Sale – Enjoy the summer with titles like OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, PowerWash Simulator, NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE and more! This sale ends July 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the games on sale, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Heaven & Hell
- Arcade Archives STRATO FIGHTER
- Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES
- Beauty and The Beast: Interactive Book
- Cross Tails
- Crowded Mysteries
- D-Corp – Available July 21
- Doomsday Hunters
- Forest Fire
- Frank and Drake
- Ghosty
- Haunted Hell House
- Hollenburg ‘Hell Castle’
- Hospital Doctor – Fix me up for KIDS (Boys & Girls) – Available July 22
- Legends of the Eternal Flame
- Lucy Got Problems
- Mage & Monsters
- Masquerade Kiss
- MetaDude
- Metal Storm X
- Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition
- Moto Racer Simulator GT Games
- Mr. Run and Jump – Available July 25
- NightmareScape
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening
- Oaken
- OMNIMUS
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup! – Available July 21
- Punch a Bunch
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Hitori
- Ramp Car Racing – Available July 21
- Ring Racer – Available July 21
- Road Bustle 2
- Sailing Era
- Sephonie – Available July 21
- Skeljump – Available July 25
- Snow White: Interactive Book
- Summer Party Time
- Super Dinoblasters – Available July 21
- Super Intern Story – Available July 26
- Sweets Pusher Friends
- Sword of Glory – Available July 21
- Takoyaki Party Survival
- THE KITTY in The Spaceship
- The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame – Available July 21
- Wathitdew Record Game Studio BATTLEFIELD
- Whispike Survivors
- Wood Cube Block: Classic Casual Puzzle
- Words Of Wisdom – Available July 21