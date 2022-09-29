Games with Gold for October 2022 includes Windbound, Bomber Crew: DE

Microsoft has revealed the next set of titles for the more streamlined Games with Gold program for Xbox Live Gold and Ultimate Game Pass subscribers. Streamlined as in no more will Xbox 360 titles be added to the free monthly set of downloads.
Still, those itching for new games to download for October 2022 will get Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition which will become available on a staggered schedule during the month and into November.
Check out the details of both below.
Windbound ($19.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31
Washed up on an uncharted island, you must use your will and skill to survive! Play as Kara, shipwrecked on the Forbidden Islands with nothing but what you can build or find. You’ll need to craft weapons and tools to survive. Spend time building a new boat which you can use in an immersive tactile sailing experience to reach the other islands. Explore the hidden history of each island to unlock their mysteries. Enjoy this delightfully surprising game that takes the survival genre in a totally new direction.
Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15
Listen up fliers! We’re recruiting you to take on extremely high-risk missions in this World War II strategic flying and bombing game. Once you’re up in the air, danger is everywhere. It’s up to you to manage the fuel, ammo, and hydraulics while trying to avoid enemy gunners. Even the weather can bring you down. Keep your crew safe and focused and bring home victory. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition includes the original Bomber Crew plus the Secret Weapons and USAAF DLC, so there’s plenty of flying to be done.