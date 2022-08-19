Learn about the various modes of Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

If your travel itinerary has been light this summer, Taiko no Tatsujin is looking to book you a trip to Omiko City! The upcoming Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will have you join DON-Chan and Kumo-Kyun in the bustling city for plenty of musical action. Visit the Thunder Shrine to play 76 songs using either motion controls, button controls or the drum controller. Hang out with friends and play co-op drum games in Taikoland.
Train and get better at the game in the new Concierge Mode which will let you practice any songs using your preferred settles. Build a toy army and charge into battle in the new Great Drum Toy War Mode. Take on the world as you play against other players online in Dondoko Town. Finally exchange the DON Coins you’ve earned in the Store to get cosmetics for DON-Chan, new toys for your toy army!
Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will also be the first tile in the series that will offer the Taiko Music Pass which will add 500 songs to your game with more being added on a monthly basis. Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is set to make a flashy debut on the Nintendo Switch September 23rd, 2022.
TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: Rhythm Festival – Game Modes Trailer:
Take a tour of the festivities in Omiko City in TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: Rhythm Festival before it comes out on 9/23!🎶🎊
There’s a mode for everyone:
🥁Play Taiko Mode
🥁 Join the Don-Chan Band
🥁Online matches + much more!