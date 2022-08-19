Blazing Chrome developer JoyMasher unleashes Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider this Fall

If Blazing Chrome whet your appetite for a modern take on Contra, JoyMasher’s next project will hit the spot for those yearning for some retro Ninja Gaiden action. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider will awaken the titular Moonrider in a world that is very much in disarray. Reneging on his original programming, this cybernetic ninja might be humanity’s last hope.
Traverse through 8 worlds, discover and equip modifier chips to craft your ultimate super soldier. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider will challenge gamers on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Amazon Luna (before you laugh, I used JoyMasher’s Blazing Chrome as a way to stress test the service and it passed with flying colors) this Fall!
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider screens:
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – Announcement Trailer:
Wishlist Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1942010/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider/
Lock on to Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider’s announcement trailer and get a glimpse of its immensely powerful forces of evil awaiting a showdown.
The Arcade Crew and developer JoyMasher are happy to team up again and unsheathed Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, a side scrolling action platformer channeling the golden age of classic 16-bit action games in a refined, full-throttle quest for revenge.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Amazon Luna in Fall 2022.