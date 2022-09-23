Enter the weekend with a DON!, thanks to Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Are you ready to make some noise?!?! If you answered yes, Bandai Namco is absolutely not responsible for any noise complaints you might be getting with the latest entry to the Taiko No Tatsujin series. Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will offer the colorful and cutesy rhythm gameplay that the series is known for and a series first, a subscription service dubbed Taiko Music Pass that will give players who just need more songs access to 500 more songs with a paid subscription. This is a perfect service to have if you’re expecting to have a Taiko party, but don’t want to commit to buying songs a la carte. Rhythm Festival is no slouch in the song selection department, with 76 songs such as Zenzenzense, William Tell Overture, MEGALOVANIA (Undertale) and even themes from classic Nintendo titles like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda!
The digital version of the game will be available today, but a physical version will be out on October 7th. Also for those who want a more official tactile experience, Bandai Namco is finally making the Taiko Drum controller available domestically, which means no longer having to pay an importer price for a more authentic experience. Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Launch Trailer:
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is here for Nintendo Switch!
Master each song in Taiko Mode, lead the DON-chan band, battle it out in the Great Drum Toy War, drum to your own beat by customizing My Room, and even more to discover!