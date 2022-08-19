«

SEGA Genesis Mini 2’s software lineup revealed

August 19th, 2022

by Stan Yeung


If you thought the Genesis Mini was small, SEGA has outdone itself by releasing an even smaller model based on the Genesis model 2 (which had half the footprint of the Model 1). Packed with 60 titles including games that were exclusive to the SEGA CD as well as unreleased games, there will be minimal overlap for owners of the first Genesis Mini.

This revision will also sport the revised controller which added 3 additional face buttons, which means you no longer have to hit the mode to switch from punches to kicks in Street Fighter 2! For those who really do need to review the list of games to judge if this is worth the purchase the full list is provided below.

Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List:

BONUS GAMES

Title Type
Devi & Pii Previously unreleased
Fantasy Zone New Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) New Ports
Spatter New Port
Star Mobile Previously unreleased
Super Locomotive New Port
VS Puyo Puyo Sun New Port
After Burner II Cartridge
Alien Soldier Cartridge
Atomic Runner Cartridge
Bonanza Bros. Cartridge
ClayFighter Cartridge
Crusader of Centy Cartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge
Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge
Elemental Master Cartridge
Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge
Gain Ground Cartridge
Golden Axe II Cartridge
Granada Cartridge
Hellfire Cartridge
Herzog Zwei Cartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge
Midnight Resistance Cartridge
OutRun Cartridge
OutRunners Cartridge
Phantasy Star II Cartridge
Populous Cartridge
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- Cartridge
Ranger-X Cartridge
Ristar Cartridge
ROLLING THUNDER 2 Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge
Shining Force II Cartridge
Shining in the Darkness Cartridge
Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge
SPLATTERHOUSE 2 Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge
Super Hang-On Cartridge
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS Cartridge
The Ooze Cartridge
The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge
Truxton Cartridge
VectorMan 2 Cartridge
Viewpoint Cartridge
Virtua Racing Cartridge
Warsong Cartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD
Final Fight CD SEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD
NIGHT STRIKER SEGA CD
Night Trap SEGA CD
Robo Aleste SEGA CD
Sewer Shark SEGA CD
Shining Force CD SEGA CD
SILPHEED SEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD
THE NINJAWARRIORS SEGA CD

For those who are ready to drop the cash to secure this for their home, it will be exclusively sold on Amazon (The item inexplicably does not qualify for Amazon Prime’s free shipping… and shipping costs $22 USD) and will start shipping October 27th.

