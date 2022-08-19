SEGA Genesis Mini 2’s software lineup revealed

If you thought the Genesis Mini was small, SEGA has outdone itself by releasing an even smaller model based on the Genesis model 2 (which had half the footprint of the Model 1). Packed with 60 titles including games that were exclusive to the SEGA CD as well as unreleased games, there will be minimal overlap for owners of the first Genesis Mini.
This revision will also sport the revised controller which added 3 additional face buttons, which means you no longer have to hit the mode to switch from punches to kicks in Street Fighter 2! For those who really do need to review the list of games to judge if this is worth the purchase the full list is provided below.
Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List:
BONUS GAMES
Title Type Devi & Pii Previously unreleased Fantasy Zone New Port Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) New Ports Spatter New Port Star Mobile Previously unreleased Super Locomotive New Port VS Puyo Puyo Sun New Port
Title Type After Burner II Cartridge Alien Soldier Cartridge Atomic Runner Cartridge Bonanza Bros. Cartridge ClayFighter Cartridge Crusader of Centy Cartridge Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge Elemental Master Cartridge Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge Gain Ground Cartridge Golden Axe II Cartridge Granada Cartridge Hellfire Cartridge Herzog Zwei Cartridge Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge Midnight Resistance Cartridge OutRun Cartridge OutRunners Cartridge Phantasy Star II Cartridge Populous Cartridge RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- Cartridge Ranger-X Cartridge Ristar Cartridge ROLLING THUNDER 2 Cartridge Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge Shining Force II Cartridge Shining in the Darkness Cartridge Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge SPLATTERHOUSE 2 Cartridge Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge Super Hang-On Cartridge SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS Cartridge The Ooze Cartridge The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge Truxton Cartridge VectorMan 2 Cartridge Viewpoint Cartridge Virtua Racing Cartridge Warsong Cartridge Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Final Fight CD SEGA CD Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD NIGHT STRIKER SEGA CD Night Trap SEGA CD Robo Aleste SEGA CD Sewer Shark SEGA CD Shining Force CD SEGA CD SILPHEED SEGA CD Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD THE NINJAWARRIORS SEGA CD
For those who are ready to drop the cash to secure this for their home, it will be exclusively sold on Amazon (The item inexplicably does not qualify for Amazon Prime’s free shipping… and shipping costs $22 USD) and will start shipping October 27th.