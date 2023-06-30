Shin Japan Heroes make some noise in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

I’ve seen some weird crossovers and this one ranks pretty high up there. The Shin Japan Heroes, a quartet of famous japanese IPs which were handled by famed director Hideaki Anno are making their way to Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. That’s right Eva Unit 1, Shin Godzilla, Shin Kamen Rider and Shin Ultraman will be making their presence seen in the quirky Taiko game from Bandai Namco.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Shin Japan Heroes Universe Pack contains the quartet as Mini outfits you can set to your avatar. The pack also contains the single “Crime and Punishment – Those who are unwilling to pray” a song used to promote the equally bonkers S.J.H.U. Project Shin Universe Robo. The pack is available now for $2.99. It is the most value packed purchase you can make? No, but hey I’ve spent money on much worst and I low key want an ugly Shin Godzilla watching me drum in the privacy of my own home.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now physically and digitally exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Spring & Summer Update

