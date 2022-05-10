Several minutes of Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay revealed for Gotham Knights

Today we received an earth shattering amount of news from WB Montreal’s Gotham Knight that could almost eclipse the fact that the game will take place in a post-Batman Gotham. The follow up title from the developer that worked on Batman Arkham Origins has you controlling 4 members of the Bat-Family as they try to keep the peace after the passing of the bat-patriarch. A 13 minute clip released today showcases the eldest members of the group, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd also known as Nightwing and Red Hood. The first two former Robins are absolutely their own man as Nightwing’s combat style is more acrobatic due to his circus upbringing and Red Hood’s willingness to use firearms indicates that his death and resurrection has hardened him as a hero.
The clip also showed that Gotham Knights will introduce a number of firsts into the Arkham-style titles. Things like customizable gear loadouts, elemental damage, the ability to play the title completely in co-op. Some aesthetic firsts include the ability to take on female thugs and the presence of pedestrians in the overworld. This could be the title that would take WB Montreal out of Rocksteady Studios’ rather sizeable shadow. It was also revealed the title will feature 3 SKUs, which includes a deluxe and a collector’s edition each $89.99 and $299.99 respectively, with a statue of the four playable characters included in the pricier edition. For players who were not able to secure a current generation console it seems the misfortune will continue to accrue as Gotham Knights will only come out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Gotham Knights – Official Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay Demo:
Gotham Knights screens:
