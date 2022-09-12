New Gotham Knights – Behind The Scenes trailer puts a focus on the Bat family

Warner Brothers games have released a new trailer for WB Montreal’s Gotham Knights. In this trailer, we get a detailed look at the Bat Family and how they deal with the trauma and grief of losing Bruce Wayne. We got a breakdown of each Bat-Family member and what went into their design. We get a closer look at Batgirl, Nightwing, Redhood, and Robin.
Each character will play differently and react differently to different events in the game. The home base for the Bat Family will be Belfry Tower which was Oracle’s (Batgirl) base in the Comics! Each character will have their own path. The game is tied together by the emotional backbone of the Bat Family, the trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred reacts to each character differently. WB Montréal reveals they captured over 40 different cinematics for Alfred.
Gotham Knight is scheduled for release worldwide on Oct. 25, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox
Series X|S and PC. Pre-orders are live now and will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.
Gotham Knights – The Batman Family: Behind the Scenes:
There’s no Gotham Knights without the Batman Family.
With their mentor now gone, the Knights must come together and learn to work as a team and more importantly, function as a family. Through their differences they’ll each shine in their own light and hone their skills to step into the Knight.