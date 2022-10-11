The Court of Owls threaten Gotham in new Gotham Knights cinematic trailer

Gotham Knights’ release date is now only ten days away, which means we’re starting to see lots and lots of hype-building content for it coming from Warner Bros. A few days ago we got the gameplay launch trailer, and now the publishers have released the cinematic launch trailer.
The trailer, which you can watch below, is narrated by Alfred, and shows off glimpses of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin in action — along with the Court of Owls, who serve as the big bad in Gotham Knights. With less than two weeks to go, it won’t be long until we get to dive in and experience the world for ourselves, but this trailer serves as a pretty good way to tide fans over until the game arrives.
Gotham Knights is scheduled to release worldwide on Oct. 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.
Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will tackle an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.
