Capcom Creators program expands to Canada

Fans and creators have always sought validations from the IP owners of their favorite franchises. While some companies are ready to sic lawyers on fans at the hint of violating copyright, other companies take a more softer stance. Capcom might be on the latter, previously collaborating with fans to release things like Street Fighter X Mega Man. Their Capcom Creators program which launched earlier in the year seems to be the next step in enabling fan expression as well as promoting their games.
This program enables fans and influencers to get early access to betas, titles and DLC, networking with similar minded creators, promotion by the program, and even paid marketing opportunities. Originally opened to US based fans, today we see the program expand to Canada. Those looking to become brand ambassadors for the Blue and Gold brand can apply via their website.