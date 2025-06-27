Capcom Spotlight provides details on the publisher’s current and future titles

Digital Showcases have become more and more common and Capcom had one last night which showcased their current and upcoming titles. The 40 minute program spent nearly 40+% of it’s runtime on Monster Hunter Wilds news and even had to send users to external sites such as the RE Portal.

The program started off with another look at Pragmata, the 3rd person shooter with a hacking mechanic. We got some story details about the title which sees protagonist Hugh Williams teaming up with an android he dubs “Diana” in order to investigate and eventually escape a lunar research facility that went dark. The game also reiterated its release window of 2026.

Capcom’s premiere fighting game franchise Street Fighter was up next. We see the World Tour intro of Season 3’s first combatant…the King of Muay Thai, Sagat. I’m rarely impressed by cutscenes, but the shot of Sagat emerging from the mist like a titan and that is before he obliterated a giant tree trunk with his signature technique, the Tiger Uppercut.

Fans of Street Fighter 6 have been clamoring for more cosmetic options for the world warriors and after 2 years the company is finally willing to accept the consumers’ money. Seven fighters will be the recipient of outfit 4 and it seems the theme is beach wear. Cammy is sporting quite a tan so much so that members of Maximillian Dood’s chat declare her “Gyaru Cammy”. Other eagle eyed folks such as James Chen and artist REIQ called out what the studio’s inspirations were. This first wave of costumes is set to arrive with Sagat when he debuts on August 5th.

The 12th Capcom Cup will be returning to the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena for the 3rd year in a row as a new Street Fighter 6 champion will be crowned on March 11th – 15th 2026.

Next, the critically acclaimed Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess is showcased as the title celebrates its 1st anniversary. As a gift to all players of the game, a new charm will be offered for free which will change the in-game music to have an 8 bit feel.

We are treated to a quick fire section where the publisher briefly covers their recent releases, an extremely brief look at the Onimusha 2 remake and the upcoming brand new entry of Onimusha, closing out by announcing a slew of their titles are going to be on sale.

Resident Evil Requiem got the penultimate slot of the showcase. While we didn’t see anything new however we did get a cadre of developers discussing the development process. Topics ranged from the choice of choosing Grace as the protagonist, how the team didn’t think they were allowed to revisit Raccoon City. It seems these discussions were so voluminous, we only saw a sample of what was discussed. It is then we were urged to visit the RE Portal to see these extended interviews.

Monster Hunter Wilds closed out the presentation with a smorgasbord of details regarding the game’s 2nd title update which is set to live on June 30th. This update will bring new monsters, seasonal events, cosmetics and more. The most notable announcement was that the game would be getting a Fender collaboration…yes, the guitar maker.

So that closes out this edition of Capcom Spotlight, there was certainly something for everyone. Although I can’t say anything revealed with earth shattering, it is good to know Capcom has so many irons on the fire. It’s also wild how the company has converted many of their long running franchises into pseudo live service titles (SF6 and Monster Hunter Wilds). What did you think of this Capcom Spotlight, did it give you hope for what’s to come from this developer or are you ready to hit the social media and lament the fall of another major developer?

