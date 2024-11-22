Get a look at the comic that will be coming with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics’ physical copies

Fans have pleaded and begged for years, and the teams at Marvel and Capcom finally made it happen as the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics releases the much beloved crossover fighting games onto modern platforms. Gamers have been able to download the game on their platform of choice since September 12, however for those who only feel comfortable with a physical version, your day has come as physical copies of the game have begun being dispatched.

To commemorate this release, a new comic detailing the crossover will be included in physical copies of the game and Capcom has sent over a synopsis of the book as well as images of the interior.

Comic Synopsis An inevitable battle puts the fate of two worlds at stake once again in the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics tie-in comic. Facing an unseen evil that pits the heroes of the Marvel and Capcom universe against one another, and with a script from Christos Gage and art by Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque, the world of Marvel vs. Capcom comes alive in a story showcasing a battle that is renowned across generations.

The title is selling well and it’s been receiving plenty of critical praise including a nomination for Best Fighting Game at this year’s The Game Awards. Needless to say these marvel fighting games will be played for a long, long time…now can we only hope for a new entry. Come on…money’s on the table everyone!

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available now digitally on PC, Switch, and the PlayStation platform. It is physically available for Switch and the PlayStation 4 and it will be coming to the Xbox One X|S sometime in 2025.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - PlayStation PS4 Price: $49.99 1 used & new available from $49.99

