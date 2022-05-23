Understand Tribute’s design mindset in the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Dev Diary #2

The behind the scenes for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is not releasing at a breakneck pace like say the DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE dev diaries, I will say the wait is worth it as this second installment is jam packed with Tribute Games’ through process when creating the title, as well as details about the game itself. The team at tribute sought to make the game accessible to casual fans as well as fans who are seasoned players.
This is why they opted to include two modes. The arcade mode works pretty much like games of yore, where you play as long as you have lives (or quarters), just a straightforward level to level progression. The Story mode is a bit more robust, will feature a map which the turtles will traverse the various boroughs of Manhattan (a map similar to the one found in Scott Pilgrim vs the World, a title several members of Tribute Games cut their teeth on), they can revisit completed stages to take on challenges.
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Behind the scenes #2: The Shell-design:
This vignette also reveals several things not seen before as well as details on things seen but not spoken about in the 11 minute gameplay footage that premiered at IGN released a month ago. The party pizza seeks to alleviate fights of who should regain health as it grants full health to all players once it’s picked up. The game features a team up attack which can put some serious hurt on those pesky foot forces. The bad guys also have some heavy hitters on their side, as the Rat King, Groundchuck, Dirtbag and the two mutants from the 2nd live action movies Tokka and Rahzar will join the title as boss characters.
As someone who has played the title at this year’s PAX EAST, I can say this one is shaping up to be a good one. So let’s hope it gets delivered sooner than later!