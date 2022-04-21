Square Enix unveils much, much more about Outriders Worldslayer

Today Square Enix unveiled a lot of info, including a release date, for the upcoming expansion to Outriders, dubbed Worldslayer. Launching June 30th, 2022, this expansion features a whole host of new options for returning players, including a new campaign that picks up after the end of the previous one, new secondary skill trees and sub classes, lots more loot, enemies, environments, and a re-tooled Challenge Tiers concept now called Apocalypse Tiers.
In addition, Worldslayer will feature a level boosting system so brand new players can jump right into the new content, and can subsequently go back and finish the old campaign whenever they want without losing progress. There’s also a new progression system called Ascension, which you’ll gain XP for and use to level up different categories like Brutality, Endurance, Prowess, and Anomaly, which will in turn give you more health, armor and so on, sort of like building up stat points. It’s designed to keep you engaged far beyond the campaign by giving you consistent progression even if you’re not always getting the loot your desire.
Speaking of loot, Apocalypse weapons will be introduced, allowing for a third mod slot, along with additional mods. There will also be new legendary armor sets that are both universal and built for specific classes.
All in all, this sounds like a pretty hefty upgrade to the original Outriders, and Square Enix looks to unveil even more, including the new endgame mode called The Trial of Tarya Gratar, in the near future. Pre-orders are also available starting today, and if you pre-order, you’ll get 48 hours early access prior to launch on June 30th.
Outriders Worldslayer screens:
Outriders Worldslayer Reveal Broadcast:
OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER is a brutal 1-3 player co-op looter shooter set in an original, dark sci-fi universe, where you create will your own Outrider from one of four powerful classes. Begin with the original OUTRIDERS campaign or use the all-new Level 30 Boost to jump straight into the WORLDSLAYER content with a fully geared up Outrider and journey across the diverse and deadly planet of Enoch.
Face off against the most deadly Altered ever encountered, Ereshkigal, in humanity’s last fight for survival. Beyond her, even greater horrors exist in the ultimate endgame experience, taking place in the ancient ruins of Tarya Gratar.
Combining aggressive gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted customisable weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER offers countless hours of visceral gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.
“We can’t wait for players to experience WORLDSLAYER. In addition to a whole new story, we’ve introduced a number of new features that really expands and improves on everything players loved about the original game,” said Bartek Kmita, Creative Director at People Can Fly. “WORLDSLAYER includes nearly a hundred new legendary items, higher gear level caps, Apocalypse tier difficulty, Apocalypse gear, and new ways to progress your Outrider with the all-new PAX tree and Ascension levels. Not to mention the Trial of Tarya Gratar, a new endgame experience that’s different from anything we’ve done in OUTRIDERS before”.
OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Epic and Windows Store, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now on June 30th, 2022.
Existing OUTRIDERS owners can purchase the WORLDSLAYER Upgrade to access WORLDSLAYER content.