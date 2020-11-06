Square Enix shows off Outriders post-campaign content

Square Enix and People Can Fly’s 1-3 player online co-op RPG-shooter is getting a little love today from the publisher/developer in the form of a new trailer and details for the challenging post-campaign content dubbed “Expeditions”.
Some of the latest game details were also released during the most recent episode of the Outriders “Broadcast” video series earlier and then diluted into a new trailer which is embedded below. We have some stylish new screens as well.
Outriders: Post-Campaign Content [ESRB]
Outriders screens:
Outriders is scheduled to hit current and next generation consoles, the PC beginning on February 2nd, 2021.
SQUARE ENIX is excited to reveal “Expeditions”, the challenging post-campaign content for OUTRIDERS, the high-intensity RPG-Shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the minds behind SLEEPING DOGS and JUST CAUSE.
“Expeditions” will challenge even the most accomplished Outrider and push them to their limits. Battle through a series of tough-as-nails missions to unlock the most powerful equipment in the game.
“Expeditions expand on the story of the OUTRIDERS campaign and features the toughest challenges in the game. They’re meant to be played with a team of skilled and coordinated Outriders,” said Bartek Kmita, Creative Director of OUTRIDERS at People Can Fly. “Powerful equipment and efficient character builds, along with true skill and mastery over your class, are necessary to succeed and reach the highest levels of Expeditions.”
For more information, watch the rest of OUTRIDERS Broadcast #4 – Expeditions here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEOXZmuvmGc
OUTRIDERS will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on February 2nd, 2021 and Google Stadia later in 2021.