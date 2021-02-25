OUTRIDERS demo is now locked, loaded and live

Square Enix and People Can Fly have just dropped off a full featured Outriders demo for players on nearly all platforms to check out right now.
The action-packed RPG shooter gives gamers access to all four classes, a single player prologue mission and also a taste of some multiplayer co-op (complete with multiplatform crossplay) as well. Even better, progress will carry over for those who wish to purchase the full game in the future once it launches on April 1st, 2021.
Have a look at a pair of demo trailers below and read on for more details.
OUTRIDERS Demo Trailer:
10 Reasons Why You Need to Play the OUTRIDERS Demo:
SQUARE ENIX is excited to announce that the free playable demo for OUTRIDERS, the high-intensity RPG-Shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the minds behind JUST CAUSE and SLEEPING DOGS is available now.
Players can experience the full opening chapter of the OUTRIDERS campaign, up to around three hours of gameplay per playthrough. The demo allows multiple characters and enables players to try out all four classes in the game: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer and Trickster.
Progress in the campaign will transfer to the full game for players who purchase OUTRIDERS on the same platform.
Co-op multiplayer is available in the demo and will unlock after players finish the prologue, including a beta version of the full crossplay system that will be available at launch.
“We believe in an honest and transparent marketing campaign, and what better way to deliver on this promise than to allow players to experience OUTRIDERS before launch with a free demo on their chosen platform. This is a big demo as well, they can spend hours on Enoch, exploring different classes, powers and character builds. They can even transfer their progress to the main game”, said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at SQUARE ENIX External Studios, who continued: “What players will see in the demo is just the tip of the iceberg, it’s just the start of the epic journey players are in for on April 1”.
The OUTRIDERS demo is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as Steam and GeForce Now on PC.
OUTRIDERS will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Store and GeForce Now on PC, and Google Stadia on April 1, 2021.
