Nintendo eShop Update: Zombie Army 4, The Stanley Parable

Even by Nintendo’s usual standards, this week’s eShop update feels enormous, with nearly sixty (60!) new games arriving on the Switch. While not all of them are worth your consideration, there are still a few exciting games hitting the store this week, including the long-awaited console debut of 2013’s The Stanley Parable, as well as another chance to blast zombies away with Zombie Army 4: Dead War.
The full list is below, and you can also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list here!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – In Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before! Continue the alternate history of the Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond! Fight the forces of darkness, survive a Zombie Zoo and journey to dark, inexplicable places no person has been before … and lived to tell the tale! Zombie Army 4: Dead War is now available for pre-order in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop, and will launch on April 26.
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded re-imagining of the critically acclaimed, award-winning indie game The Stanley Parable from 2013. Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, preserved just like it was back in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new choices and new secrets to uncover. The labyrinth has just gotten bigger. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be available on April 27.
- Digital Spotlight
- Live Off the Land – Celebrate nature and all things homegrown with Stardew Valley on the Nintendo Switch system! Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life after inheriting your grandfather’s old farm plot. Learn to live off the land by transforming the overgrown fields into a bountiful farm to call home and raise animals, go fishing, tend to crops and even craft items … the choice is yours! Then, head to Pelican Town, befriend the residents and maybe even find someone special to start a family with. Plus, with any Nintendo Switch Online membership invite up to three friends to join you and work together to build a thriving farm.* Stardew Valley is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Mobile
- Mario Kart Tour – Welkom to the Amsterdam Tour, the latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour game**, happening now! Wind through the new city course Amsterdam Drift and its R and T variants, and find spotlight drivers like Rosalina (Volendam), Daisy (Farmer), Daisy (Fairy) and karts and gliders with a local floral flair in the pipes. The Amsterdam Tour runs until May 3 at 10:59 p.m. PT. Have a great time!
Game Trials
- Forge Your Own Path – In DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, you’ll build a ravaged world into the realm of your dreams in this charming block-building RPG! Create your customized character, team up with your mysterious friend Malroth, gather the skills required to become a full-fledged builder and combat the Children of Hargon, a villainous cult that has captured the builders of the world. Until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try the full game for free!* Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can continue to explore, battle and build where you left off if you purchase the game later. Plus, save 40% on DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 and its season pass DLC in Nintendo eShop until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Earn 10% in Gold Points! – Until May 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points*** on select digital games in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.**** That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 8 Ball Clash
- ABC Search With Me
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic – Available April 27
- Animal Babies Puzzle – Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids
- Anuchard
- Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE
- Ashland Dossier
- Beautiful Ukraine
- BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley – Available April 22
- Burger Bistro Story
- Camper Van Simulator
- Castle Formers – Available April 22
- Catana
- Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
- CosmicBreak Gun & Slash
- Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Game
- Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition
- Demon Turf: Neon Splash
- Dragon Caffi
- Evasion From Hell
- Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers
- Galactic Wars EX
- Galagi Shooter – Available April 22
- Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness Ultimate Deluxe Bundle (Main Game + All DLC)
- Groundskeeper2
- Horror Stories
- HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star
- In the Mood
- Inukari – Chase of Deception Deluxe Edition
- Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn-
- Jim’s Adventure
- Jump Into The Plane
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Metal Tales Overkill
- MotoGP 22
- NeonLore
- orbit.industries
- Perfect Truck Bundle
- Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z
- Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids
- Puzzle Game Bundle
- Rainbow Yggdrasil
- Revita
- Roguebook
- Rolling Car
- Rotund Zero
- Sakura Angels
- Samurai Bringer
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
- Super Mega Zero
- TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE
- The Last Friend
- The Serpent Rogue – Available April 26
- The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story – Available April 27
- Wizard Mike – Available April 22