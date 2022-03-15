CyberConnect2 donates profits of Fuga: Melodies of Steel to help children affected by war

CyberConnect2, the studio best known for its bombastic Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series announced today that for one week only (3/14/2022 to 3/20/22), all proceeds from sales of the latest entry in its Little Tail Bronx series, Fuga: Melodies of Steel will be donated to Save the Children Japan. Here is a statement from Hiroshi Matsuyama, CEO of CyberConnect2.
Message from CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama
I have given serious thought as to what can we, as a company, do in light of the current global situation. The game Fuga: Melodies of Steel produced and developed by our company is about children thrust into the midst of war, who then go forward in the hopes of being with their families once more. With this in heart and mind, we have decided to donate the sales proceeds of the game, along with delivering the message behind it, to children experiencing and suffering from war. We wish to help the children in any way we can, and we pray for a bright future where there is peace in the world and children can live and laugh freely.
Hiroshi Matsuyama, CEO, CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd.
It’s quite apropos given the plot of Fuga involves children whose lives have been shattered by conflict, taking arms and fighting back. Hopefully no actual children are actually entering combat in the Ukrainian region, but Cyberconnect2’s generous acts is just one of many taken by video game developers worldwide. Let’s hope that the conflict ends soon with minimal casualties so we can all return to normal life. The link below features additional details regarding the donation as well links to the various digital marketplaces where Fuga: Melodies of Steel can be purchased where proceeds will be donated to Save the Children Japan.