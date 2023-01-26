Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 proves war is still hell on May 11th, 2023

Peace is scarce and War is plentiful in the Little Tail world… One year after saving the world, the children of Petit Mona are traumatized once again as their former weapon, the tank Taranis kidnaps half of the old crew, leaving destruction in its wake. Malt, Mei and the others once again set forth to rescue their friends using the Tarascus, a machine that they fought against on the battlefield.
New abilities and features in this sequel will aid you in your chase of the rampaging tank and decisions made will determine how the story will progress. Will you guide Malt on the right path and get everyone back or will revenge make you lose everything you hold dear? Find out when Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 comes out May 11th 2023 as digital only release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. this game.
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 screens/art:
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Official Trailer #Fuga2 #FugaMelodiesofSteel2:
The sequel to the captivating tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel has arrived!
A year has passed since then…but the fight didn’t end. Once again the children head towards the chaos of battle aboard a tank! What terrible fate awaits them, and what secrets remain hidden within this world?
This turn-based RPG is back with more tactics, adventure, and drama than ever before! Introducing a ramped up battle system for more strategy, and a brand new event system that gives you more thrilling choices to affect your experience!