Beetlewing pledges sales of Slipways to Ukrainian people in light of Russian Invasion

News

February 25th, 2022

by Stan Yeung


In what hopes to be another “I am Spartacus” moment, the developer of Slipways announced via Twitter that any proceeds from the sales of Slipways until March 3rd will be donated to the Polish Red Cross’ Help Ukraine fund.

Much like our previous news post here are links to some of the storefronts where the game can be purchased are below, please consider aiding the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

PC

  • GOG – Here Note: The retailer has also pledged their profits from the sales of the title to the Help Ukraine Fund of the Polish Red Cross. Which means purchasing from GoG might be the most useful course of action.
  • Steam – Here
  • Epic Games Store – Here
  • Itch.io – Here

