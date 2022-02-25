Beetlewing pledges sales of Slipways to Ukrainian people in light of Russian Invasion

In what hopes to be another “I am Spartacus” moment, the developer of Slipways announced via Twitter that any proceeds from the sales of Slipways until March 3rd will be donated to the Polish Red Cross’ Help Ukraine fund.
For the next seven days, 100% of the profit from sales of @SlipwaysGame will be dedicated to the Polish Red Cross #naPomocUkrainie (help Ukraine) fund, to be used for humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/ROokxXJkoO
— Jakub Wasilewski (@krajzeg) February 25, 2022
Much like our previous news post here are links to some of the storefronts where the game can be purchased are below, please consider aiding the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
PC