CyberConnect2 announces convention plans for the Summer

CyberConnect2, the studio behind the development of licensed titles such as the Naruto/Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Series, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star-Battle-R as well as original works such as Fuga: Melodies of Steel announced their 2024 Summer convention plans.

The cons which will be happening mostly in July will see EVP Taichiro Miyazaki and CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama visiting conventions on both coasts of the US as well as Paris France. Miyazaki will probably have the roughest task have to fly to Pittsburgh to give fans at Anthrocon updates on the company’s Fuga: Melodies of Steel franchise and then make his way to Los Angeles to give a talk about finding work abroad and the work culture in Japan at the US’s largest anime convention, Anime Expo.

CyberConnect 2’s presence will be slightly larger at Paris’ celebration of all things Japan, Japan Expo. The company will have a booth on the showfloor and Mr. Matsuyama will be speaking at several panels during the weekend. Attendees of the panels can even go home with gifts! The company will also participate in autograph sessions throughout the weekend, although it is not revealed who will be attending the signings.

For a full listing of the events that the company will be participating in, please view the listing below and if there are details missing please refer to the schedules of the actual convention itself as programming can change with little to no notice.

Event Name: Anthrocon 2024

Location: 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

Name of Panel: The Creativity of Game Company CyberConnect2 & The Latest News on the Fuga: Melodies of Steel Series!

Panel Date: JULY 4th 16:30-17:30

Room: DLCC 316

Speaker: CyberConnect2 Executive Vice President Taichiro MiyazakiEvent Name: Anime Expo 2024

Location: 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA

Name of Panel: Foreign Employment and Work Environment in Japan

We will give out a limited amount of original goodies at the end!

Panel Date: JULY 6th 16:45-17:35

Speaker: CyberConnect2 Executive Vice President Taichiro Miyazaki​Event Name: Japan Expo 2024

Location: Parc des Expositions de Villepinte, France

Name of Panel: The Creativity of Game Company CyberConnect2 & The Latest News on the Fuga: Melodies of Steel Series!

Panel Date: JULY 11th 16:15-17:00, JULY 13th 14:15-15:00

Speaker: CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama Name of Panel: Foreign Employment and Work Environment in Japan

Panel Date: JULY 12th 10:15-11:00, JULY 14th 09:45-10:35

Speaker: CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama

Name of Panel: Creating Backgrounds for CC2 Development Titles

Panel Date: JULY 12th 14:00-15:00

Speaker: CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama We will give out a limited amount of original goodies at the end of each panel! Autograph Sessions:

JULY 11th 11:30-12:30

JULY 12th 17:00-18:00

JULY 13th 10:45-11:45

JULY 14th 13:30-14:30 Booth Name: CyberConnect2 & Sera Amagi

Dates：JULY 11th – JULY 14th 10:00-18:00, Ends at 16:30 on 14th

Location：Hall6 C669

It’s certainly cool that Japanese developers are taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with the consumers and the fans of their works. Let’s hope that other developers will follow CyberConnect2’s lead!