I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition review for Nintendo Switch

Publisher: Ocean Media
Developer: Ocean Media
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Good news for anyone who goes into I Love Finding Cats! hoping that the game delivers on its titular promise: there are many cats to be found. At least three per level, in fact, in addition to various puzzles also featuring pictures of cats.
As someone who does, indeed, love finding cats, I have to admit: this game got me in a way few others do.
Mind you, seeing as I Love Finding Cats! is a hidden object game, that’s pretty much the bare minimum of what the game should do. It would be kind of disappointing – if not relatively shocking – if the game couldn’t shoehorn in cats by the litterful.
Thankfully, though it does. What’s more, it finds ways to keep the cat-themed content fresh. You have the usual hidden object scenes – where, to be clear, you have to find a lot more than just cats – but you also have jigsaw puzzles, puzzles where you rotate the pieces, puzzles where you swap pieces, spot the difference puzzles, and more. Cats are featured in all of them.
Just about the only drawback that could be applied to I Love Finding Cats! is that there’s nothing linking all the puzzles together. It’s not like the games are improved by having a shoehorned-in narrative (like, I know that Faircroft’s Antiques had a story, but I couldn’t tell you what it was), but if you want one, you won’t find it here.
Then again, the point of the game is right in the name: you’re supposed to find cats. If that’s all you want out of I Love Finding Cats!, then you’ll probably be very, very pleased with what you find here.
Ocean Media provided us with an I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition Switch code for review purposes.