Nintendo eShop Update: Stray, Critter Café, Tiny Cats

As we near the end of November, the release calendar is starting to look a little thin in terms of high-profile releases. Nonetheless, this week Switch owners will finally get a chance to play one of 2022’s best games, Stray. The game was a hit for the way it allowed you to step into the shoes (paws?) of a cat trying to make its way through a hostile city, and Switch owners should jump at the chance to play the game on their preferred hardware.

Check out what else is on the way below!