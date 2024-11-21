Nintendo eShop Update: Stray, Critter Café, Tiny Cats

As we near the end of November, the release calendar is starting to look a little thin in terms of high-profile releases. Nonetheless, this week Switch owners will finally get a chance to play one of 2022’s best games, Stray. The game was a hit for the way it allowed you to step into the shoes (paws?) of a cat trying to make its way through a hostile city, and Switch owners should jump at the chance to play the game on their preferred hardware.
Check out what else is on the way below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- MySims: Cozy Bundle – Relax with two lovable tales of creativity and discovery in MySims and MySims Kingdom. Enter worlds that are full of mysteries to solve, locations to unlock and quirky townies in need of your help! In MySims, building and decorating your own house is just the beginning. Develop a whole town, craft furniture and track down Blueprints to unlock more building types. In MySims Kingdom, you can collect Mana and use it to create items, furniture and house parts for a variety of fun locations. There are so many options to discover! MySims: Cozy Bundle is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system today!
- Stray – The critically acclaimed and award-winning cat adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Take on the role of a stray cat separated from its family and untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity. Roam areas high and low, neon-lit and murky, and explore this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. Stray is available now!
Nintendo Music:
- F-Zero X Marks its Spot on Nintendo Music – Another new soundtrack is available on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Lock in with 20 high-octane tracks from the high-speed racing game, including Dream Chaser (Silence), Endless Challenge (Mute City) and more. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members*. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save up to 50% during the Cyber Deals sale! – Treat yourself to savings on select games for Nintendo Switch from now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Don’t forget, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) on eligible digital purchases. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more! Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit this link.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Banana-Clicker – Available Nov. 23
- Blackout: The Darkest Night
- Cook For Love
- Critter Café – Available Nov. 26
- Divine Dynamo Flamefrit
- Draw li – Available Nov. 22
- EGGCONSOLE GUARDIC MSX
- Eggy Party
- Eraser VS Ruler
- Extreme City Delivery: Bike Ride Simulator
- Find Love or Die Trying – Available Nov. 22
- Flight Attendant Simulator: Onboard Tasks
- Fridge Escape
- Hakkakudoku
- Headhunters: Bang Bang – Available Nov. 27
- Hero Rescue – Available Nov. 27
- Hidden Shy Cats & Dogs Bundle
- Homecoming -KITAKU-
- Ichima-san
- Idle Devils
- Jet Combat: Cats VS Dogs Military Simulator
- Little Strays
- Loco Motive
- Nine Sols – Available Nov. 26
- Platform 8 – Available Nov. 27
- Project 13: Taxidermy Trails – Available Nov. 22
- Rescue: The Beagles
- Santa’s Chimney Quest – Available Nov. 27
- SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR
- SHINJUKU SOUMEI
- Shockman Collection Vol. 2 – Available Nov. 26
- Spirit Mancer – Available Nov. 22
- Super Bunny Man
- Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe
- Time Walker: Dark World
- Tiny Cats – Available Nov. 22
- Zero to Dance Hero
