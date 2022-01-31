Sony schedules a Gran Turismo 7-themed State of Play event for this week

In a short note on their social media channels and the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has dropped off word that they have scheduled a fresh new State of Play live streaming event focusing on showing off Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5.
Set for Wednesday, February 2nd at 2:00pm PST/5:00pm EST on their YouTube channel (embedded below), it sounds like we should see around 30 minutes of footage which will include gameplay and a dive into the various features, modes and systems that we all know and love (like those License Tests, hopefully!).
Check out the details from Sony below.
Gran Turismo 7 | State of Play | February 2, 2022 [ENGLISH]:
The first 2022 State of Play arrives later this week, and we’re all revved up for just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details for Gran Turismo 7. Watch live February 2nd on Twitch or YouTube starting 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 11:00pm CET.
See you Wednesday!