Sony has scheduled a new PlayStation State of Play event for tomorrow

Hold onto your butts PlayStation players, Sony has scheduled a fresh new State of Play event for tomorrow.

Apparently stocked with more than 40 minutes of wares coming to the PS5, there’s not much of a hint of what those may be, other than ” a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world”. Either way, we’re excited!

Check back on February 12th at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET, and make sure to set a reminder at the official PlayStation YouTube channel when the placeholder gets published.

State of Play is back tomorrow, February 12! Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world. The 40+ minute show begins February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET | 11pm CET / February 13 at 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English and Japanese. See you tomorrow!