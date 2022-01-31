Sony to acquire Bungie

In terms of videogame industry acquisitions, 2022 is certainly starting off with a bang. First Microsoft scoops up all of Activision and now Sony has confirmed that they are set to acquire Bungie for a cool $3.6 billion.
As announced all over the place and at the official PlayStation Blog of course, Bungie is officially joining the PlayStation family alongside the PlayStation Studios organization. As stated by Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bungie will continue to do their thing as a multiplatform developer and publisher… for now at least. So fear not Destiny guardians, this will not affect the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release or content roadmap at the moment..
See the official announcement below or at the PS Blog.
Today I am happy to announce Bungie will be joining the PlayStation family.
First off, I want to be very clear to the community that Bungie will remain an independent and multi-platform studio and publisher. As such, we believe it makes sense for it to sit alongside the PlayStation Studios organization, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunities for synergies and collaboration between these two world-class groups. I have spent a lot of time with Pete Parsons, Jason Jones, and the Bungie management team to develop the right relationships where they will be fully backed and supported by Sony Interactive Entertainment and enabled to do what they do best — build incredible worlds that captivate millions of people.
Bungie’s world-class expertise in multi-platform development and live game services will help us deliver on our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers. Bungie is a great innovator and has developed incredible proprietary tools that will help PlayStation Studios achieve new heights under Hermen Hulst’s leadership.
Here are a few words from Hermen about this exciting acquisition and what it means for gamers.