Game Devs of Color Expo Online 2022 dates announced

For over 7 years, Game Devs of Color Expo has been highlighting the works of people of color in the gaming industry and making great strides such as offering grants valued over $100,000 dollars to help developers create the games they want to make. 2022 is showcasing a new milestone for the organization as they have announced they have qualified for 501(c)(3) which means they can operate without paying federal taxes as well make fundraising slightly easier. Hopefully this means funds can be funneled to help more PoC game devs break into the games industry at large.
Rather than resting on their laurels, the organization also announced the date for their next digital event. Historically held at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York, the Game Devs of Color Expo pivoted to a purely online event in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and it has not stopped the group from generating quality programming featuring devs from around the world.
The 2022 Game Devs of Color Expo Online will stream from the organization’s Youtube Channel September 15th-19th. Details regarding speakers, panels will be announced during the lead up to the event and details can found from the organization’s various social media accounts which include Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.