Meet the tribes of Horizon Forbidden West in the latest batch of media

As we rapidly approach the release of the much anticipated PS5 and PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, Sony and Guerrilla have been showing off more and more of the game.
Today we get a look at the Tribes of the Forbidden West as seen in the latest batch of gorgeous screens, trailer and game details. Make sure to stop by the official PS Blog for all the latest as well.
Horizon Forbidden West hits PlayStation platforms on February 18th, 2022.
Horizon Forbidden West – Tribes of the Forbidden West | PS5, PS4:
Horizon Forbidden West – Tribes of the Forbidden West screens:
The next chapter of Aloy’s story begins on February 18, and as she crosses into the frontier of the Forbidden West, she will encounter tribes both strange and familiar. From the border settlements of the Carja and Oseram, to the blighted fields of the Utaru in Plainsong, to the battle-worn Clan Lands of the Tenakth, new alliances and deadly enemies await.
Join us as we take a closer look at the denizens of the frontier, their lands, and their customs – but do not expect to learn all their secrets. As Aloy will discover, the only way to unravel the mysteries of the Forbidden West is to explore it for yourself.