Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition coming to PS5 soon, PC a bit later

If you have been waiting for an excuse to finally jump into the world of Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5, Sony is set to release a Complete Edition in just about a week!

Including the base game and the sizable Burning Shores expansion, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will set you back $59.99 and also include a number of in-game extras and bonus features such as a digital soundtrack, digital comic, unlockable weapons and gear, photo mode poses and paint, and more.

Also buried in the announcement was a bit more about the PC port release, which is in development by Nixxes Software and should be ready to go by early next year. See the Steam and Epic Game Store wishlist pages for respective details.

Either way check out the trailer, some screens and details originally from the PS Blog.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 on October 6.

Following the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, machine hunter Aloy races to save the planet’s crumbling biosphere before vicious storms and a mysterious, unstoppable blight ravages the remnants of humanity. Her mission and the sinister secrets it uncovers will pit Aloy against ever-deadlier foes, taking her to the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West and the treacherous Burning Shores beyond. In this complete collection with Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC, take on more awe-inspiring machines, meet new tribes, and travel to the treacherous archipelago of Los Angeles! Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be available for $59.99 USD / €69.99 / ¥7,980 and includes: Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book*

In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint) In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite outfit Nora Thunder Sling Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece Resources pack

*Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese. PC gamers: you won’t have to wait long. In partnership with Nixxes Software, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to Steam and Epic Games in early 2024. You can wishlist this now: Wishlist now on Steam

Wishlist now on Epic Games Store Follow us on social media (Twitter and Instagram) to stay tuned in the coming months, where we’ll share more information on PC features, support, and details on specs.