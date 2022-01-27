Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold, PS4 footage released

With the highly anticipated release of Horizon Forbidden West just a few weeks away, Sony and Guerilla have officially dropped off word that the game has hit gold status and is nearly ready to be sent out to eager gamers everywhere.
To celebrate the milestone today , since we’ve seen mostly the PS5 version up until now, we also got a better glimpse of the PS4 version of the game (well, the PS4 Pro version specifically) in a few embedded clips as seen below. Unsurprisingly, it also looks great!
Check out Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5 and PS4 on February 18th, 2022.
We have some exciting news for you all: we are thrilled to announce that Horizon Forbidden West has gone Gold! This means we are all set to start printing and distributing the game, ready for you to experience Aloy’s journey into the Forbidden West for yourselves in less than a month. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone on the team for what we have achieved together and the community for their continued support and excitement as we’re preparing for launch.
An authentic, vibrant world on PS5 and PS4 consoles
In the past few months, we’ve shown you a selection of our brand new machines in action, as well as some of the locations and settlements of the vibrant tribes inhabiting the world of Horizon, all captured on the PS5 console. Today you get a first exclusive look at gameplay that we captured on the PS4 Pro console.
The Utaru tribe make their home in Plainsong, although the lands they live in have been heavily affected by the mysterious red blight. In this clip, you get a glimpse at their way of living in the massive thatched canopies, built atop Old World radar dishes – both serene and defensible.
Clamberjaws are a dangerously agile enemy, who will keep you on your toes throughout a fight. Take a look at what you can expect when you come across them in the wilds, in this extended clip.
Remember the Bristlebacks shown in our announce trailer? They make for a worthy opponent, especially when found in herds as encountered in this clip.
Whether you will be playing on your PS4 or PS5 console, our team has made sure you get to enjoy the best experience on each platform. We can’t wait for you all to head to the Forbidden West on February 18!