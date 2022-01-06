Awesome Games Done Quickly 2022 Online begins this weekend

Some of you might be bracing yourself for the non-stop marathon known as Super Magfest, but there’s another event happening that will test your ability to stay awake and enjoy video games! Awesome Games Done Quickly 2022 Online can be enjoyed without having to book lodging in the greater Washington DC area.
This year donations made during the event will be going to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, whose name is probably quite self explanatory and how will this event be cajoling you into parting with your hard earned money you ask? By amassing a collection of skilled speed runners as they attempt to do what they do best, play well, exploit bugs as they try to complete video games in the fastest time possible.
Titles will include some 2021 releases such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2 as well as classics such as Dead Rising , and Super Mario Brothers. For those looking to plan their viewing, the full schedule is available on their website. Let’s enjoy some rad gameplay and donate in hopes of kicking cancer’s ass permanently!