Gawk at the gorgeous Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer

With Horizon Forbidden West only a week away (yes, we’re still knee deep in Aloy’s latest adventure), the timing is perfect to release a trailer showing off some dramatic pre-rendered cinematic scenes from the new PS5 and PS4 adventure.
There’s no shortage of new faces, creatures and environments in the much anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn sequel and Guerilla is very much at the top of their game when it comes to how stylish and well-designed they are. This new trailer/commercial delves a little bit into the themes, experience and visuals, even if it’s not actual gameplay.
Horizon Forbidden West launches on Friday, February 18th, 2022.
Horizon Forbidden West – Cinematic Trailer | PS5, PS4:
RISE ABOVE OUR RUIN.
Horizon Forbidden West is launching soon on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.
Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
Find out more at: http://www.horizonforbiddenwest.com/