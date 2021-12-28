Build Green Hill Zone with the New Sonic LEGO sets!

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars review for PS… Who knew titillation could be so boring? ..

Serious Sam 4 review for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC Sam Stone is back to take out hoards of aliens and hurl one liners until you can't stand it anymore. ..

Demon Turf review for Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox… A demonic platformer that you’ll want to consign to the pits of Hell – or, at least, back to the late '90s. ..