Takorita Meets Fries review for PS4/4, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Also on: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: ROSEVERTE
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
For a first effort, Takorita Meets Fries isn’t a bad visual novel. It –
Wait, sorry, what’s that? It’s not developer Roseverte’s first game? They’ve actually been making games for ten years? And I even reviewed one of them back in April?
Oh dear.
There’s really nothing to say about Takorita Meets Fries other than that it’s one of the lowest-effort visual novels I’ve ever played/read. The story is basic – it follows Takorita, an undersea princess who wants more variety in her meals, who ends up on land and discovers french fries.
And that’s it.
Literally, that’s the entire game. She brings a merman with her, they meet two people, she discovers fries, the end. Takorita Meets Fries does include two decision points, but, as you’d expect from a game of this calibre, they’re the lowest stakes decisions possible, and you pretty much end up at the same spot no matter what you do. You can discover all the game has to offer in about half an hour, and none of it will stick with you once you’re done. And if you’re the type who just wants an easy Platinum from a Ratalaika-published game, you’ll be unsurprised to discover that you can get one here in under five minutes, if you’re so inclined.
Outside of trophy hunters, though, I can’t imagine why you’d want to bother with Takorita Meets Fries. It’s a low-effort, forgettable visual novel that’s not worth the time or minimal money it’ll cost to pick it up, so you can safely skip over it without worrying you’re missing anything.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Takorita Meets Fries PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.