It’s time for Lantern Rites again in Genshin Impact 2.4 coming January 5th

Another year means another Lantern Rite. The annual celebration in Liyue Harbor where the denizens place their hopes and dreams and float them into the heavens on homemade lanterns returns. While this event occurred in the game last year, MiHoYo has remixed this event to entice even the most seasoned players to re-run it. Assist in the rebuilding of the Jade Chamber, the opulent floating office of the Qixing, earn rewards such as Intertwined Fates, a four star Liyue character and a new outfit for Ningguang.
Elsewhere another landmass in Inazuma has revealed itself and is explorable. Enkanomiya, the ancestral home of some of the clans of Watatsumi, is a floating island beneath the sea. Since it is under the ocean, players will need to utilize the Dainichi Mikoshi to light their way as they explore these hidden depths.
No Genshin Impact update would be complete without ways to separate you from your precious primogems and in the 2.4 update it’s a pair of Polearm users. Shenhe and Yun Jin join the roster as characters who can passively buff their teammates. Shenhe, the apprentice of the Cloud Retainer can boost either elemental or normal attacks of allies, and Yun Jin can boost normal attacks. Another interesting fact about Yun Jin is that she is an opera singer and MiHoYo took the extra step in hiring a Chinese Opera singer to portray her singing voice. Besides these update exclusive characters, players who missed out on Xiao, Ganyu and Zhongli will have yet another shot at obtaining them (May the Gacha Gods Smile upon you!).
It looks like Genshin Impact will not be taking it’s time to get ramped up in 2022. Rerunning an old event will be a great way for new players to enjoy content they have possibly missed, and Enkanomiya will hopefully be meaty enough for long-time players to keep their interest.
Genshin Impact is available on PC, PS4/5 and Mobile platforms and the game can be played across any of the platforms it’s available on, update 2.4 will be available the January 5th, 2022.
Version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact 2.4 screens: