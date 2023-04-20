SEGA and LEGO take Sonic fans for a loop with new sets this fall

LEGO fans have had a wide swath of licensed sets to choose from (including a certain Italian plumber), today we learned a familiar IP will be racing to store shelves this Fall. SEGA’s blue speedster Sonic the Hedgehog will receive 4 new sets when the leaves start changing.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog set started as a fan designed creation from the Danish toymaker’s LEGO Ideas platform and it seems like sales must have been sufficient for the storied brickmaker to seek out the Japanese game maker for larger collaboration.
Here is a detailed list of the sets, and product shots, that will be coming to LEGO Stores this August.
- LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge (76990)
- Ages: 7+
- Pieces: 292
- Measurements: The speed sphere launcher measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 2 in. (5 cm) deep
- 3 characters and accessories – The set comes with Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic Moto bug Badnik, Sonic’s Flicky friend and lots of accessories for role play
- Price: 29,99 EUR / 34,99 USD / 24,99 GBP
- LEGO Sonic the HedgehogTails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane (76991)
- Ages: 6+
- Pieces: 376
- Measurements: The workshop measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep
- 4 characters and accessories – This action playset comes with characters Sonic, Tails, a Clucky, Buzz Bomber and lots of toy accessories for role play
- Price: 42,99 EUR / 39,99 USD / 37,99 GBP
- LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island (76992)
- Ages: 7+
- Pieces: 388
- Measurements: The island measures over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep
- 6 characters and accessories – The set comes with characters Amy, Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky and a Flicky, plus accessories for creative play
- Price: 52,99 EUR / 49,99 USD / 46,99 GBP
- LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge (76994)
- Ages: 8+
- Pieces: 802
- Measurements: The primary track assembly with loop measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (19 cm) deep
- 9 characters and accessories – The set comes with Sonic, Amy, a Flicky, Becky, Pocky, Pecky, Dr. Eggman, plus Badniks Chopper and Newtron and lots of toy accessories for role play
- Price: 104,99 EUR / 99,99 USD / 94,99 GBP
So will you be racing to your computer or your local LEGO store to secure these sets on August 1st? I know I’ll be adding a couple more boxes to the stack of unbuilt sets I have shamefully accrued these last couple decades…