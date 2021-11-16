Genshin Impact 2.3 brings us back to the Dragonspine on November 24th

We’ve spent a lot of time in the isolated land of Inazuma in the last few updates of miHoYo’s free to play open world RPG, Genshin Impact, however in the next update dubbed “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” the traveler and his companions will go back to the first landmass introduced in the game. The Dragonspine mountain range kept players on their toes as they not only had to deal with hilichurls and Fatui agents, but they also had to be mindful of the inhospitable weather. As not minding your temperature level will end any expedition prematurely. Update 2.3 will open up new challenges that will not only test player’s fighting skills, but their wits as well on the treacherous mountains. During this seasonal event players will have another opportunity to recruit the stoic master alchemist Albedo and the infamous Spindrift Knight Eula.
Not to be outshone by the freedom loving nation of Mondstadt, there will be events taking place in Inazuma as well as a rash of disappearances of small animals will lead the players to an investigation that will have them cross paths with a mysterious warrior dog. A new raid boss in the form of Golden Wolflord will make its presence known on Tsurumi Island where it can attack players with corrosion much like the rifthounds that were introduced in update 2.2. Two new characters will join the roster in the form of Arataki Itto and Gorou, a five star Geo Claymore user and a four star Geo archer respectively and finally the trailer teases two new sets of equipment one which focuses on healing, and the other bolsters defense and Geo damage.
Genshin Impact version 2.3 will arrive on the PlayStation platforms, PC and mobile on November 24th, 2021.
Genshin Impact version 2.3 screens:
Version 2.3 “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
The biting cold of the frozen land causes many to falter, but the secrets of life slowly grow within…
Follow the shadows that lurk in the snow, and wait for the ashes to sweep away and the dust to settle.
Just for the record, the above has absolutely nothing to do with the founder and leader of the Arataki Gang: Arataki Itto.
Download FREE: https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en