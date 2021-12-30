Genshin Impact players can do their part to light a teleport waypoint on the Alps!

MiHoYo certainly has a way with real life promotions (I still wish I saw that KFC collaboration in person) and this latest one certainly takes it to new heights. Celebrating the first anniversary of the Dragonspine expansion, the Shanghai based developer has opted to celebrate on the very mountain range which was an inspiration of the mountainous region of Teyvet. The Alps is listed as inspiration for the perpetually frozen peaks, although Cryo Hypostasis sightings in Europe are pretty non-existent.
MiHoYo has teamed with French ski resort Val Thorens for a co-marketing event where visitors can see Genshin Impact decorations around the resort. For those who can’t exactly spring for an impromptu ski trip in the French Alps, fans can visit the following website and send their wishes to an actual Teleport Waypoint that is physically placed on the mountain. Reaching certain wish milestones will grant all players prizes and if the number of participants reaches one million a special live stream will take place in mid-January where the physical waypoint will be lit. This stream can be viewed on streaming services such as Twitch, YouTube and VK. So Genshin Impact Fans, go make your commemorative photo and ensure everyone gets in-game prizes!
Genshin Impact – Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars: Illuminating Event in the Alps photos:
Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars: Illuminating Event in the Alps (Teaser 1) | Genshin Impact:
Dragonspine has been available for a year and it has brought many precious memories to players.
To commemorate the occasion, we invite you to light up the Alps with the shimmering glow in your hand, to begin your journey to another world.
Take part in the “Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars” web event, and let the snowy mountains we love be seen by the whole world!
