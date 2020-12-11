Genshin Impact brings Christmas early with 1.2 update on Dec 23rd

Fresh off winning Game of the Year from the US Google Play Editorial staff and several nominations at The Game Awards, the team at MiHoYo are not resting on those laurels and have announced a new update set to drop on Dec 23rd. Version 1.2 will add a new landmass as well as new mechanics, characters, events and enemies.
The area known as Dragonspine which is sandwiched between the two existing regions is where the bulk of this update’s content will take place. With snow that seemingly will never subside, this mountainous region plays host to numerous enemies not seen in the two other regions. The terrain will also add a new gameplay element which will require players to regulate their body temperature in order to continue exploring.
The seasonal event of this update “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” which will see your player character assist the Knights of Favonius in their investigation of the mysterious sword known as Festering Desire. Other events in this update include “The Lost Riches” which focuses on treasure hunting, “Hypostatic Symphony” which will have you fighting those geometric elemental entities known as Hypostases and returning events such as “Marvelous Merchandise” which has you trading with the Pompadour’d salesman Liden.
For those who derive enjoyment in collecting playable characters, 2 new ones will enter the fray with the 1.2 update. Albedo, the Geo Swordsman who features prominently in “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” questline and Ganyu, the subdued secretary of the Liyue Qixing who harnesses the Cyro Element and the bow. These two will surely make a fine addition to the character pool, but when are we getting a Dendro-based character MiHoYo?
Minor gripes aside, this update will look like a nice stop gap until the next major city is introduced to the game. This expansion should provide plenty to do for current and new players alike and I look forward to keeping myself warm when it drops December 23rd.
Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo confirmed today that Genshin Impact’s Version 1.2 update, “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon”, will be arriving on Dec 23rd, and has revealed details about its first new map expansion, Dragonspine. Players will be able to begin an immersive journey full of new creatures, mysteries, treasures, and danger in the frozen realm of Dragonspine on PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, and via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5.
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action-RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of the lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses.
The Version 1.2 Update will bring with it the first new map expansion —Dragonspine. It is a frozen mountain range south of Mondstadt and home to plenty of unique creatures, a lost ancient civilization, bountiful ingredients, rare artifacts, and recipes for multiple 4-star weapons. Covered by snow all year round, Dragonspine’s extreme weather also challenges every Traveler to survive the biting cold. With a new Sheer Cold bar added, keeping warm becomes the most important thing that players need to keep in mind, whether in combat or exploration.
The new seasonal event, “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon”, will also take place in Dragonspine. Travelers will join Albedo, the genius Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of Mondstadt’s Knights of Favonius, to investigate a sword with mysterious power known as the Festering Desire. By participating in the seasonal event, players can not only obtain and fully refine the Festering Desire but also redeem rich rewards from the event shop, including the Crown of Insight.
Two new five-star characters, Albedo and Ganyu, will also be added as playable characters. Featured in the upcoming “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” questline, Albedo is a young yet legendary genius alchemist in Mondstadt, wielding a sword and the power of geo. Ganyu is a half human, half-adeptus Cyro archer who serves as an emissary and secretary for the Liyue Qixing. In Version 1.2, players can also get a closer look into Ganyu’s story through her personal side quest.
Genshin Impact can be downloaded for free on PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store, on Android via Google Play, on iOS via the App Store, and on PC only via Genshin Impact's official website (genshin.mihoyo.com). The game has been rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS4 and PC, 9+ on iOS, and 12+ on Google Play.