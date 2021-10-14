Dying Light 2’s City Alignment system detailed in Dying 2 Know #4

Even with the Dying Light 2 Stay Human launch kicked over to next year, Techland continues to pump out new behind the scenes content to keep us interested in the release.
The latest Dying 2 Know MORE episode for Dying Light 2 digs into the City Alignment system, complete with world-changing choices and how abandoned structures tie into that feature and influence the overall player experience.
So check out the latest episode below and stay tuned for more details. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to launch for all platforms on February 4th, 2022.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know MORE #4 Abandoned Structures:
Thanks to the City Alignment system, players can influence the world around them, and abandoned structures are one key factor. Restore abandoned structures for a particular faction to turn them into functional buildings, like a bakery, pumpkin farm, art workshop, or smokehouse. This opens many opportunities—vendors with unique items, new quests and collectibles, unique NPCs with their own stories, and challenges such as checkpoint races and intense parkour tests.