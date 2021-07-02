«

Dying Light 2 Stay Human trailer shows off new infected, motion capture

July 2nd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Get ready survivors, Techland today dropped off a new Monsters gameplay trailer along with the latest Dying 2 Know episode for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The new footage shows off new infected types and species, day-to-night cycle, some of the motion-capture process and more, so check them out below.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled for a December 7th, 2021 release for last gen and new gen consoles, and the PC.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Monsters Gameplay Trailer:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Dying 2 Know: Episode 2:

brand-new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human shines a UV light on the infected who will stalk the streets of The City come Tuesday, December 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

In today’s second episode of Dying 2 Know, developer Techland gave eager fans a sneak peek at new gameplay footage and several types of infected, including new species like the Revenant. Viewers saw how the day-and-night cycle of Dying Light 2’s open world gives rise to terrifying, vicious hordes when the sun sets—alongside a chance at greater rewards.

David Belle, the pioneering godfather of Parkour, will play a major role in Dying Light 2 Stay Human through creative guidance, motion-captured parkour animations, and lending his talent to a major in-game character. And starting today, fans can download a free prequel comic from TechlandGG and find out what type of infected they would become.

